Suspect in Red Springs shooting surrenders

April 2, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — One of two people who are suspects in a recent shooting surrendered to police Thursday afternoon.

Denise Brown Smith, 54, of 107 Dallas Ave., turned herself in, said Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson.

Smith was charged with two counts of communicating threats and one count of felony conspiracy in connection with the Sunday shooting that left 31-year-old Malcolm Jamal Ellerbe hospitalized.

Smith was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $175,000 secured bond, Patterson said.

Police are still searching for Smith’s son, 24-year-old Allen Dwayne Brown, of 1092 Johnson Road, the chief said. Brown also is believed to have been involved in the shooting. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy, and possession of firearm by felon.

Officers received a call about 3 p.m. Sunday about a person shot at a residence located at 504 E. Eighth Ave., according to the police department. Ellerbe was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. He was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital, where surgery was performed.

Ellerbe was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and is expected to recover, Patterson said.

“The public needs to be aware that Allen Brown is a convicted felon and considered to be armed and extremely dangerous,” Red Springs police Maj. Kimothy Monroe said Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.

