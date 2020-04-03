Red Springs leaders cancel Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting

April 3, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners here has been canceled because of the threat posed by COVID-19.

The meeting was scheduled to take place 7 p.m. Monday at Town Hall, located at 217 S. Main St.

Unless an emergency meeting is called, the board will not meet until May, Town Manager David Ashburn said.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for May 5.

Staff report