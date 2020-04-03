Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Leo McMillan, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; and Tonya Edwards, Gaddys Mill Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday and Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Wavon Rogers, Seventh Street Road, Lumberton; Garrett Mercer, McLean Road, Lumberton; Savannah Gillespie, Bethea Road, Maxton; Avery Brewer, Chason Road, Lumber Bridge; James Locklear, Elrod Road, Rowland; and James Bullard, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont.

Juel Pasquan, of Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle owned by Marilou Sanchez, of Woodgreen Drive in Durham, while it was parked at his residence.

Terrence Rice, of Alamac Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at Haywood Auto Sales, located at 807 E. Second St. in Lumberton, and stole his Kel-Tec PF-9 semi-automatic pistol.

