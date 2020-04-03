Pet of the week

April 3, 2020 robesonian News 0
Fletcher is available for adoption at The Robeson County Animal Shelter. He appears to be a lab mix who is about 2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. He is very friendly and easygoing. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

Fletcher is available for adoption at The Robeson County Animal Shelter. He appears to be a lab mix who is about 2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. He is very friendly and easygoing. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

Fletcher is available for adoption at The Robeson County Animal Shelter. He appears to be a lab mix who is about 2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. He is very friendly and easygoing. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_POW-Fletcher.jpgFletcher is available for adoption at The Robeson County Animal Shelter. He appears to be a lab mix who is about 2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. He is very friendly and easygoing. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.