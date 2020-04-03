Local nonprofits struggle to keep doors open during time of COVID-19

Glenn Glenn Johnson Johnson Goodwin Goodwin

LUMBERTON — Local nonprofits on the front lines of service during the coronavirus pandemic need support, supplies and funding.

The Robeson County Church and Community Center has closed its Home Store and suspended its rent and utility services assistance program, said Brianna Goodwin, the center’s assistant director of Operations. The hours of operation for the center’s food and diaper pantries have been reduced to 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays and on Fridays.

“We’re not in any financial crisis or anything like that,” Goodwin said.

But, closing the Home Store is taking a financial toll on the center, she said. And the center already is operating with only five of what is normally a staff of about 10.

More than 50% of the center’s income is generated by the store, Goodwin said. The center’s board of directors and management have planned financially for the store to be closed until the end of June.

Fortunately, the center has received many donations from the community, and those donations have helped with expenses, she said.

“A lot of our usual donors have been donating more than they normally would,” Goodwin said.

United Way donated about $650 and the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton donated about $2,000 to buy food, she said.

Those donations help the food pantry serve about 50 households each day, she said.

“Our greatest need really is monetary donations,” Goodwin said.

To donate, visit the center’s website at https://www.robesontogether.org/give/.

Goodwin said she hopes to resume utility services assistance and normal hours of operation in the food pantry by May 1.

My Refuge, a nonprofit that operates a food pantry and clothing closet, is in need of lunch meat for bagged lunches served on Sundays, said Rose Glenn, founder and operator.

The last shipment of donated food, which consisted of vegetables, was received about three weeks ago, she said. The organization serves about 300 people each week.

“So I said we’re going to use what we have,” Glenn said.

Volunteers have been making trips to local grocery stores for food, she said.

“Praise the Lord we have a couple of dollars,” she said.

The organization could use a few more dollars and food donations, Glenn said.

The nonprofit typically serves enough to feed 50 people each meal, but can make more if needed, Glenn said. Feeding times are Tuesdays through Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The clothing closet will remain closed until further notice, she said.

Lumberton Christian Care Center, on East Second Street, is serving meals from its back door, Director Clementine Thompson-McCormick said.

“It’s a learning situation, and it’s a change in situation,” Thompson-McCormick said.

At first people could could eat in the homeless shelter’s cafeteria if they stayed six feet a part, but when new restrictions were put in place, the center had to think outside its four walls, she said.

“We had to figure some way to give them a meal anyway,” Thompson-McCormick said.

The shelter also has limited room capacity to one to two people per room, she said. As of Friday afternoon, about seven people were staying at the shelter.

“We’re doing the best we can to continue to serve them,” Thompson-McCormick said. “Those that are here.”

The shelter is surviving on donations, she said.

“The people that continue to give to us, continue to give,” the director said. “People are very generous.”

The shelter is in need of grocery bags, plastic-wrapped utensils and lots of prayer, she said.

“We need those that are praying for us to continue praying for us,” Thompson-McCormick said.

For now, the shelter will operate like many other nonprofits in the area have been forced to operate.

“We’re doing the best we can,” she said.

The United Way of Robeson County is using its COVID-19 Relief Fund to help nonprofits continue to help the people they serve, said Tate Johnson, executive director.

“We’ve raised about $14,000 so far,” Johnson said Thursday.

Some of that money was donated to the Lumberton Christian Care Center to reimburse the expense of buying utensils and bags, he said. The United Way seeks to help more nonprofits, including churches that are serving others during COVID-19.

“They can contact us. We have some funds available,” Johnson said.

Reimbursements for the cost of delivering or serving meals are available, he said.

The United Way office is closed to the public, and three staff members are working remotely, Johnson said.

“It’s just an unfortunate time,” he said.

Johnson encourages nonprofits to apply online or at a local bank for the Paycheck Protection Program, offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The program was part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed March 27 by President Donald Trump.

The application period began Friday, Johnson said.

Program loans will be forgiven if the loan is used to cover the costs of payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utility costs in the eight weeks after the loan is received, and levels of employee and compensation remain the same, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The program authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable small-business loans.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 2,093 cases of coronavirus, with 19 deaths and 259 people hospitalized in 86 counties across North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. There were 31,598 completed tests.

According to Southeastern Health, there were 93 specimens submitted for testing, 11 people are under investigation in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center and 20 employees are under quarantine as of Friday. There were no COVID-19 positive patients listed.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

