Application period open for Native American Agriculture Fund grants

By: Staff report
RALEIGH — Lumberton’s resident Democratic state lawmaker reminds his constituents that applications are being accepted for the Native American Agriculture Fund.

The application period opened Wednesday and will close on June 1, Rep. Charles Graham said.

“This is welcome news for our farmers and ranchers during these difficult economic times,” Graham said. “It can be an important chance for our American Indians to take advantage of a potentially great financial opportunity.”

The fund is a private charitable trust devoted to serving American Indian farmers and ranchers, according to the NAAF. Grant awards will be made to 501(c) (3) organizations, educational organizations, Community Development Financial Institutions and Native CDFIs, and state and federally recognized tribes. Funding areas include business assistance, agricultural education, technical support, and advocacy services to existing and aspiring American Indian farmers and ranchers.

“Since NAAF launched in 2018, our board of trustees and staff have worked diligently to craft a strategy that can realize the promise we knew was possible when NAAF was created,” said Janie Hipp, NAAF CEO and member of the Chickasaw Nation. “During challenging times, it is even more important that we keep this work moving forward. We are honored to announce this second request for applications to support Native agriculture.”

Prospective applicants can view the Request for Application at NativeAmericanAgricultureFund.org/grants. Applications must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. Central Time on June 1. Central Time, according to the NAAF. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAAF will provide flexibility for applicants facing hardships in submitting their applications.

Prospective applicants may register for informational RFA webinars at NativeAmericanAgricultureFund.org/grants-webinar. Technical assistance relating to the application process is available by emailing [email protected] or by calling 479-445-6226.

