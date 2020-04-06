Crime report

Micheal Clark reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary that occurred on North Chicken Road in Pembroke.
The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
John Baker, Lowe Road, Lumberton; Denton Howard, East Boyce Road, Fairmont; B & G Gas, Rennert Road, Shannon; Alphonso Hill, Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton; Maurice Childs, Hiawatha Road, Pembroke; Cameron Locklear, Lois Ann Drive, Maxton; and Michael Deese, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke.
The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Lea Freeman, Candy Park Road, Pembroke; James Locklear, Elrod Road, Rowland; James Bullard, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont; Lacy Lambert, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Charlotte Mendoza, Harlie Road, Lumberton; Audrey Lowery, Sonya Drive, Maxton; Iglesia Pentecostal Bethel, Shaw Mill Road, St. Pauls; Kristy Goins, N.C. 904, Fairmont; James Flowers, N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; Brevie Collins, North Broadridge Road, Lumberton; Crystal Carter, Buies Mill Road, Red Springs; James Oxendine, Beth Drive, Lumberton; Randy Waddell, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; and Linda West, Howell Road, Lumberton.
The following people reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:
Dwayne Lowery, West 27th Street, Lumberton; Juvenile, N.C. 72 East/Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; and Adam Chavis, Norment Road, Lumberton.
Hans Davis, of N.C. 130 in Fairmont, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his vehicle was parked at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, located at 3361 Lackey St., someone broke into it and stole a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic firearm and a pack of Newport cigarettes.
Donna Gorsen, of South 29th Avenue in Longport, New Jersey, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that while her vehicle was parked at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, located at 3361 Lackey St., someone broke into it and stole a leather book, book of postage stamps, two GUCCI handbags, and two CHANEL handbags.
Louis Leggett, of Delmar Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Troy-Bilt push mower from his residence.
Annette Wallwork, of Wisteria Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an ECHO leaf blower from her garage.