MAXTON — Beacham Park is closed until further notice to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in public areas.

The park, located at 300 S. Austin St., will be monitored by the Maxton Police Department to ensure the safety of residents, Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan said.

The walking track will remain open, but walkers must comply with social distancing mandates that state people must sty at least six feet away from others on the track, Henegan said.

Contact Maxton Town Hall at 910-844-5231 for more information.