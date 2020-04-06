Two Lumberton men arrested in relation to breaking-and-entering incidents

April 6, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Lowery
Kinlaw

LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton men have been arrested and charged in connection with multiple thefts that occurred across Robeson County.

Robert Kinlaw, 21, and Sebastian Lowery, 25, each were charged with four counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of felony larceny and one count of attempted larceny after being arrested Friday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Each man was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $18,000 secured bond.

The investigations into the crimes continue and more charges are expected to be filed by the Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

Both men are accused of involvement in several incidents of breaking-and-entering that occurred this past week, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Property stolen during the break-ins include vehicles, four-wheelers, generators, trailers and more.

Many of the items have been located, and the owners have been notified, according to the Sheriff’s Office. But, more property still is not accounted for.

“This is yet another example of law enforcement agencies and citizens working together to bring criminals to justice,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Wilkins encourages anyone who has any item from Kinlaw or Lowery in his or her possession to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Lowery
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_S.-Lowery.jpgLowery

Kinlaw
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Robert-Kinlaw.jpgKinlaw

Staff report