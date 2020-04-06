Woman donates masks to St. Pauls police to protect them from COVID-19

St. Pauls Police Officer Brynn Hinson, left, watches as Officer Carroll McNeill gives Dispatcher Sierra Wright a mask donated recently to the police department by St. Pauls resident Mickie Coram. St. Pauls Police Officer Brynn Hinson, left, watches as Officer Carroll McNeill gives Dispatcher Sierra Wright a mask donated recently to the police department by St. Pauls resident Mickie Coram. St. Pauls Police Officer Brynn Hinson, left, watches as Officer Carroll McNeill shows her his mask donated recently to the police department by St. Pauls resident Mickie Coram. St. Pauls Police Officer Brynn Hinson, left, watches as Officer Carroll McNeill shows her his mask donated recently to the police department by St. Pauls resident Mickie Coram. Mickie Coram works Monday to assemble face masks to sell during the coronavirus pandemic. Coram donated recently about 15 face masks to the St. Pauls Police Department to help the officers avoid contracting the new virus. Mickie Coram works Monday to assemble face masks to sell during the coronavirus pandemic. Coram donated recently about 15 face masks to the St. Pauls Police Department to help the officers avoid contracting the new virus. Mickie Coram works Monday to assemble face masks to sell during the coronavirus pandemic. Coram donated recently about 15 face masks to the St. Pauls Police Department to help the officers avoid contracting the new virus. Mickie Coram works Monday to assemble face masks to sell during the coronavirus pandemic. Coram donated recently about 15 face masks to the St. Pauls Police Department to help the officers avoid contracting the new virus. Coram Coram

ST. PAULS — One local woman made it her mission to protect St. Pauls Police Department officers from exposure to COVID-19.

Mickie Coram, a resident of St. Pauls for about 45 years, recently donated enough homemade masks for the entire police force of 15.

She began making masks more than a month ago to sell online through Etsy for people interested in protecting themselves from the new coronavirus, Coram said. She was approached by an officer’s wife who asked to buy a mask for his protection. That request led to the donation.

“I just feel like they do a lot for us and they get a bad rap,” Coram said of police officers.

Officers deserve equipment to protect their health while they work to protect others, she said.

“I felt like somebody needed to do something,” Coram said.

So, she stepped up to the sewing machine and worked to give them the equipment they needed, Coram said.

The masks are made of cotton, with two layers of fabric and a stabilizing material, she said. The masks are washable and can be reused daily.

“I didn’t give these to the police officers to get any kind of praise,” she said.

Coram just wanted to give back to her community.

St. Pauls Police officers said her act of kindness makes them feel safer.

“I’ve used mine,” Officer Carroll McNeill said.

Department Public Information Officer Brynn Hinson said she was grateful.

“We feel very blessed that someone was kind enough to make them for us,” Hinson said.

This past week the police department issued officers gloves, hand sanitizer and N95 masks to help protect them from the virus, Chief Steve Dollinger said.

“I thank her. I think it was great that she put in the effort to give our officers the equipment they need to stay healthy so they can continue to do their jobs,” Dollinger said.

Coram is continuing to make masks for use by others.

She learned how to make masks by watching tutorials on YouTube, Coram said. In the past two weeks, she has completed more than 60 orders on Etsy. Since she began, she estimates she has made more than 200 masks.

Each mask costs $9 each, plus $4 shipping fee for orders from outside Robeson County, Coram said. Each mask costs her about $5, for materials, to make.

“I’m definitely not getting rich,” Coram said.

But, she is staying busy and working to do her part to fight the epidemic, she said.

“I got people calling from all over,” Coram said.

She has about eight orders to complete this week. One of those orders is for 60 masks.

“I’m trying to help,” Coram said.

Other people should do their part to prevent the spread of the virus, she said.

“I just want everyone to do what they’re told to do by our government, especially the doctors,” Coram said.

The St. Pauls Police Department also urges people to do their part.

“Stay inside unless it’s necessary to go and get any essential products you need,” Hinson said.

St. Pauls Police Officer Brynn Hinson, left, watches as Officer Carroll McNeill gives Dispatcher Sierra Wright a mask donated recently to the police department by St. Pauls resident Mickie Coram. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Masks2.jpg St. Pauls Police Officer Brynn Hinson, left, watches as Officer Carroll McNeill gives Dispatcher Sierra Wright a mask donated recently to the police department by St. Pauls resident Mickie Coram. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian St. Pauls Police Officer Brynn Hinson, left, watches as Officer Carroll McNeill shows her his mask donated recently to the police department by St. Pauls resident Mickie Coram. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Masks.jpg St. Pauls Police Officer Brynn Hinson, left, watches as Officer Carroll McNeill shows her his mask donated recently to the police department by St. Pauls resident Mickie Coram. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Mickie Coram works Monday to assemble face masks to sell during the coronavirus pandemic. Coram donated recently about 15 face masks to the St. Pauls Police Department to help the officers avoid contracting the new virus. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_sewingmasks1.jpg Mickie Coram works Monday to assemble face masks to sell during the coronavirus pandemic. Coram donated recently about 15 face masks to the St. Pauls Police Department to help the officers avoid contracting the new virus. Courtesy photo | Jeffrey Coram Mickie Coram works Monday to assemble face masks to sell during the coronavirus pandemic. Coram donated recently about 15 face masks to the St. Pauls Police Department to help the officers avoid contracting the new virus. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_sewingmasks2.jpg Mickie Coram works Monday to assemble face masks to sell during the coronavirus pandemic. Coram donated recently about 15 face masks to the St. Pauls Police Department to help the officers avoid contracting the new virus. Courtesy photo | Jeffrey Coram Coram https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_M.Coram_.jpg Coram Courtesy photo | Jeffrey Coram

St. Pauls woman donates masks

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]