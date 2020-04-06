Lumberton man faces charges after car chase

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man has been arrested and charged in relation to a high-speed chase that entered Columbus County.

Coleman Johnson, 41, of Lumberton was arrested Friday by a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, and driving while impaired.

Johnson also was charged with three counts of larceny by the St. Pauls Police Department, and he had outstanding warrants from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $19,000 secured bond.

The chase began on Old Allenton Road and speeds exceeded 100 mph, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Johnson abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot. He was apprehended by Deputy Jason Andrews.

Johnson was operating a Chrysler Sebring stolen in Bladen County that was pursued by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies earlier in the week, but the chase was called off because of hazardous conditions, the sheriff said.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit and capture, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

