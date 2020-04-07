Crime report

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tammy Hodge, Harrington Road, Fairmont; Pommie Brown, Earl Drive, Parkton; James Wickens, Bollinger Avenue, Lumberton; and William Lambert, Old Red Springs Road, Red Springs.

A juvenile reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he or she was a victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Wire Grass Road in Lumberton.