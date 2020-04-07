Locklear Locklear Monroe Monroe Kinlaw Kinlaw Lowery Lowery

LUMBERTON — The number of charges and the bond amounts keep mounting for two men arrested Friday in relation to multiple thefts in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has filed more charges against Robert Kinlaw, 21, of 197 Rose Road in Maxton, and Sebastian Lowery, 25, of 77 Flamingo Road in Lumberton. And the Lumberton Police Department has filed separate charges against the two men in relation to crimes committed within city limits.

Kinlaw is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, and three counts of felony conspiracy, according to the police department. Lowery is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, and three counts of felony conspiracy.

Kinlaw and Lowery each were placed under a $250,000 bond for the charges from the Lumberton Police Department. Both men are being held in the Robeson County jail, each under a combined $518,000 secured bond.

Kinlaw and Lowery each were charged Monday with one count of felony larceny, three counts of possession of stolen property and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Both men each were jailed under a $250,000 bond that was added to the $18,000 bond issued to each man on Friday.

The two men each were charged with four counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of felony larceny and one count of attempted larceny after they were arrested Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively to make these arrests after determining some of these individuals were believed to be responsible for crimes in both jurisdictions,” according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Both men are accused of involvement in several incidents of breaking-and-entering that occurred this past week, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Property stolen during the break-ins include vehicles, four-wheelers, generators, trailers and more.

Many of the items have been located since Friday, and the owners have been notified, according to the Sheriff’s Office. But, more property still is not accounted for and the cases remain under investigation.

“This is yet another example of law enforcement agencies and citizens working together to bring criminals to justice,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Wilkins encourages anyone who has any item from Kinlaw or Lowery in his or her possession to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Two other were arrested in March by the Lumberton Police Department in relation to other thefts in the city.

Joseph Locklear, 27, of 81 Kelsey Drive in Lumberton, was arrested on March 23, and Eric Monroe, 24, of 85A Camale Road in Lumberton, was arrested March 19.

Locklear is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of possession of stolen property, two counts of felony conspiracy, one count of forgery of instrument, one count of uttering forged instrument, and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Monroe is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of possession of stolen property, one count of felony conspiracy, one count of forgery of instrument, one count of uttering forged instrument, and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Bond information on the men was not available Tuesday afternoon.

