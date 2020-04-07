Health-care agencies ramp of virus fight as Robeson County records 6th COVID-19 case

Smith Smith Cox Cox

LUMBERTON — A sixth Robeson County resident tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, and more cases should be expected, according to the Department of Public Health’s director.

The sixth case in less than one month involves a middle-aged person with no travel history, according to Bill Smith. This person’s infection was confirmed after the patient was tested a local hospital, which was not identified in the Health Department information.

“While the number has doubled, most cases are travel related, which should not be occurring much going forward if people observe stay-at-home orders,” Smith said. “We are not a highly populated area so we should not have the nightmares seen in the large cities.”

Smith urged residents to observe social distancing, limit trips outside the home, not go to work or go out if sick, and to wash their hands repeatedly in order to impede new coronavirus’ spread. Residents also should follow the stay-at-home order and not gather in groups of 10 or more people.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home on March 27 and it went into effect at 5 p.m. on March 30 and is to last 30 days, unless extended or rescinded. The order mandates that people not leave their homes except for work that’s considered essential, to get food, going to the doctor or exercising. It also bans groups of more than 10 people, and instructs people who are outdoors to stay 6 feet apart.

“We have planned on cases here, so there is no surprise that we have cases and will continue to have them,” Smith said. “Individuals continue to have cookouts, parties, etcetera, that expose much of the vulnerable population, and at some point individuals who partake in such activities have to recognize that they are accountable for any negative outcome.”

The fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Robeson County involves an older person with a travel history who is currently hospitalized, Smith said Monday. The fourth case in the county also was reported Monday. This patient is an elderly resident with no travel history.

The third coronavirus patient is an older person who visited family members in New Jersey beginning in February and was hospitalized in that state.

The first two cases in the county were linked by exposure, according to the county Health Department. The second case, which was reported March 24, was said to have been in close contact with the first county resident to test positive. The first case was reported the weekend before. This person had traveled recently to Washington, D.C., and developed symptoms on March 12.

Southeastern Health and Southeastern Regional Medical Center have intensified efforts to fight COVID-19 in light of the coronavirus’ spread in Robeson County, said Jason Cox, the health-care company’s COVID-19 Incident commander.

“Southeastern Health has enhanced screening protocols for anyone entering any of its facilities,” said Cox, who also is a Southeastern Health vice president and SRMC’s chief operating officer.

Anyone entering any Southeastern Health facility must wear a face mask at all times, he said. And all Southeastern Health primary care clinics, and most of its specialty clinics, are offering telehealth appointments for new and established patients.

“We are prepared and ready to care for our community if or when there is an escalation of coronavirus cases,” Cox said.

In the meantime, area residents are urged to continue practicing all initiatives designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, he said.

“Stay at home unless absolutely necessary to leave, practice good hand hygiene, practice social/physical distancing when you must be in public, practice good cough etiquette, and don’t touch your face,” Cox said.

There were 3,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 90 of North Carolina’s 100 counties as of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The coronavirus has killed 46 state residents, and 354 still are hospitalized.

