County commissioners to meet via teleconference on April 20

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for April 20 will be conducted via teleconference.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend the meeting should call 978-990-5000 and enter the the following access code: 687264#.

The agenda will be available on the county’s website at www.co.robeson.nc.us on April 17 by 5 p.m.

People interested in participating in the Public Comments section of the meeting must email his or her comments to [email protected] before 3 p.m. April 20. Comments should include a full name and must be limited to 500 words or less. Comments will be read aloud during the meeting.

The Robesonian will not live stream the meeting.

