Crime report

April 8, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ricky Brown Trucking, Cold Storage Road, Lumberton; and Tracy Harris, Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Cukabury Farms, Pleasant View Church Road, Fairmont; Henry Ransom, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; and Country Tobacco Oasis, Prospect Road, Pembroke.