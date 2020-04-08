Crime report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to award the contract for the reconstruction of the former Jaycee Hut, which will become the West Lumberton Resource Center and Police Substation.

The Council, which met online via a meeting app, approved the $1,014,573 bid submitted by Fayetteville-based M&E Contracting, Inc. after a second round of bid advertisements that ended on March 16. The first round of bids yielded two bids that were rejected, Deputy City Manager Brandon Love said.

The contract approval came after the Council approved spending an additional $17,488 to pave the Jaycee Hut’s parking lot. Funding for the reconstruction project came through the Golden LEAF Foundation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, flood insurance payments and $165,717 from the City of Lumberton. The Council approved a $50,000 contingency plan for rebuilding the 3,535-square-foot building.

“We have the contingency plan there, and we hope never have to spend that, but you never know,” Love said.

M&E Contracting quoted 180 days for construction of the resource center in its bid.

The Council also approved the contract for a joint project with Duke Energy to build a flood wall around two substations located on Bullard Avenue. Duke Energy owns one of the substations and the other belongs to the city. Lumberton’s share of the project will be $493,087.06, which was estimated at $460,000 in August, City Attorney Holt Moore said.

“That was just based on our best guess before,” he said.

Duke Energy will pay 70% of the project’s $1.2 million estimated cost.

A $107,000 bid was approved by the Council for the rebuilding of a flood-damaged home on Swann Drive. Faith Home Improvements & Construction, of Pembroke, will rebuild the home as a part the city’s Hazard Mitigation Grant program and all costs will be paid using grant funds.

A $20,000 increase to the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget to account for the Facade Improvement Grant Program also was approved unanimously.

“We have awarded all the money that is currently allocated toward facade improvement projects downtown,” Love said. “We have two more applications”

Love said both would require matching funds for the locations on the 400 block of North Chestnut Street and the 300 block of North Elm Street.

Council tabled discussion and action on the grant and construction items regarding Rempac Foam. The city is seeking additional funding to put a berm around the plant that was flooded during past hurricanes. The lowest bid placed was for $1.3 million, which was higher than the $921,000 available for the project. The council will be polled later this month on the matter.

Two resolutions to pursue funding for two water and sewer-related projects were OK’d unanimously. A North Carolina Clean Water State Revolving Fund grant will be applied for to fund replacement of two wells located in the 100-year flood plain with two wells not located in the 100-year flood plain.

The city Public Works Department also is pursuing SRF money to fund Northwest Sewer Diversion Project design and construction. The project would provide the city a second sewer crossing under Interstate 95. The project is expected to cost $1,400,000 and department leaders say they believe the SRF application will score high enough to receive 25% of the funding in a grant and the other 75% in the form of a no-interest loan.

Auditing of the city’s and the airport’s finances for the next three fiscal years was awarded to Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., PA. The firm submitted a bid of $20,700 a year, for a total of $62,100.

A memorandum of understanding for a $150,000 grant through the N.C. Attorney General’s Office was approved by the Council. The grant was part of the Smithfield Agreement Environmental Enhancement Grant Program. The funds will be used for enhancement and flood mitigation in the area across the Meadow Branch from the former K-Mart store and Ramada Inn.

The Council approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford F-250 work truck for the Water Treatment Plant through the N.C. Sheriff’s Association vehicle procurement program in the amount of $37,199.69. The budgeted cost of a new maintenance vehicle was $50,000.

