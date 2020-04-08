Three people face charges in wake of shooting

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Three people were arrested Wednesday and charged in relation to a Tuesday shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Tony Orlando Locklear, 43, of Maxton; Garry Dean Chavis Jr., 45; and Dixie Oxendine, 52, both of Pembroke, each were charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear also is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, Oxendine with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Chavis with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault by pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer and possession of a stolen firearm.

Chavis was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond. Oxendine was placed under a $300,000 secured bond and Locklear under a $100,000 secured bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 11:33 p.m. Tuesday to 176 Jefferson Road in Maxton in reference to a report of a person shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Wallace Locklear was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital, where he is being treated for his injury, which is not thought to be life-threatening.

After the shooting, Maxton police found Chavis, Oxendine, Locklear and an unidentified person on Maxton Pond Road in Maxton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Chavis pointed a weapon at an officer as the officer approached him and then tried to run away. The officer arrested Chavis after a short foot pursuit, but the unidentified person was not apprehended. Locklear and Oxendine also were arrested at that time.

The investigation continues and more arrests are likely, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maxton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

