Mental health resources available to all North Carolinians during pandemic

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has two new mental health resources to support North Carolinians throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
The Hope4NC Helpline, 1-855-587-3463, connects state residents to additional mental health and resilience supports that help them cope and build resilience during times of crisis, according to a NCDHHS release. As part of the state’s recent hurricane recovery efforts it served more than 4,400 people in the most impacted counties, and now it is being made available to everyone in North Carolina’s 100 counties during the COVID-19 crisis. This initiative is in partnership with all seven of the state’s LME/MCOs and REAL Crisis Intervention Inc. in Greenville. Hope4NC is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Hope4Healers Helpline, 919-226-2002, is a new initiative in partnership with the North Carolina Psychological Foundation, according to NCDHHS. It provides mental health and resilience supports for health-care professionals, emergency medical specialists, first responders, other staff who work in health-care settings and their families who are experiencing stress from being on the front lines of the state’s COVID-19 response. Hope4Healers is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people to reach out for support. Callers will be contacted quickly by a licensed mental health professional for follow-up.
“These are challenging and uncertain times for everyone. We want to connect people to the mental health and resilience supports that they may need during this crisis to alleviate some of the anxiety and stressors that they are feeling,” said Kody Kinsley, NCDHHS deputy secretary for Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
Hope4Healers is recruiting additional licensed behavioral health professional volunteers to support this helpline. Volunteers must register though the NC Training, Exercise, and Response Management System, or NC TERMS. That system can be accessed online at www.terms.ncem.org/TRS.
Volunteers must follow these steps:
— Create a personal profile in NC TERMS
— In NC TERMS, click “Join a Team;” select “ESF8 – Public Health and Medical Services;” then select “COVID 19 Medical Response Volunteers.”
— From there select “Mental/Behavioral Health Personnel” and click “Request Membership.”
Volunteers will be contacted once their licenses have been validated.
Additional resources and information on staying physically and mentally healthy can be found on the “Managing your Overall Health” page on the NCHHS COVID-19 website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.