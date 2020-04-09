United Way of Robeson County awards $6,050 in COVID-19 Community Relief Fund grants.

April 9, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County recently awarded a total of $6,050 in its first round of COVID-19 Community Relief Fund grants.

The grants were awarded to Robeson County Church and Community Center, $3,150; Lumberton Christian Care Center, $1,250; Caring Touch Outreach, $1,000; and Communities in Schools of Robeson County, $650.

The grant given to RCCCC will support daily food boxes and the monthly rental fee on a freezer trailer used on-site to store donated and purchased meat.

Lumberton Christian Care Center will use its grant money for daily cleaning of their facility and for products for distributing food, such as take-out plates, cutlery and plastic bags.

The grant to Caring Touch Outreach will be used to fund daily food boxes.

Communities in Schools of Robeson County will use its grant money to help provide BakPak Pals to students.

The United Way of Robeson County established the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to help Robeson County during the uncertain times created by the pandemic. In an effort to continue raising money for the Fund, the charitable organization began on Wednesday #WeAreUnited, a 48-hour fundraiser. The fundraising goal is $10,000.

The virtual fundraiser is being conducted online across multiple platforms. United Way of Robeson County will be streaming on social media accounts and providing updates on its website to increase giving to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

A link to the giving site that can be shared is unitedwayrobeson.org/hunger.

Go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UWRobeson/ for updates.

The United Way of Robeson County can bill or invoice individuals or businesses by emailing Lauren Metzger at [email protected]

Donations to United Way of Robeson County’s COVID-19 Community Relief Fund are tax deductible.

Congress passed the CARES Act which allows up to $300 in contributions made to a nonprofit charity as a deduction from gross income if the donor takes the standard deduction on his or her 2020 tax return.

