County Board of Education postpones Tuesday meeting

April 9, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education has postponed its April meeting because of safety requirements related to COVID-19.

The board was scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the board’s central office at 4320 Kahn Drive. A new day and time for the meeting is expected to be announced at a later date.

The board holds its regular meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at its Central Office.

