Crime report

April 9, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Eric Locklear, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Temeus Stephens, River Run Drive, Lumberton; William Wooten, Watts Road, Lumberton; Sharon Bullard, Woods Road, Pembroke; and Rafael Chandler, Nash Road, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tracy Harris, Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs; Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Cindy Porter, Trundle Lane, Maxton; Jacqueline Brown, Squirrel Lane, Maxton; and Tanya Baker, Pine Log Road, Lumberton.

Ronald Bullard, of Brookgreen Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole a STIHL leaf blower.

Raymond Caulder, of Brookgreen Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole a STIHL leaf blower and a gas can.