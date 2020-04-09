LREMC adds 4 internet hot spots for use by area residents

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation has opened four new Wi-Fi hot spots in an effort to help area residents dealing with school closures and difficulty accessing businesses and government programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Lumberton office, located at 301 Bailey Road, and Pembroke office, located at 6090 N.C. 711; the local utility company has added spots at the Shannon Volunteer Fire Department, located at 14592 N.C. 71 in Shannon; Harpers Ferry Baptist Church, located at 1549 Harpers Ferry Road in Maxton; and the LREMC offices at 8344 Fayetteville Road in Raeford, and 306 N. Walnut St. in Fairmont.

These hot spots are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No password is required. Users need only drive up and search for the LREMC_CARES network on their devices.

People can access the Shannon internet from the lot or grassy area in front of the fire department. They are asked to not park in the driveway or block any entrance or exit point to the facility.

Wi-Fi can be accessed from the first two rows of the parking lot located on the left side of the Harpers Ferry Church building.

The Fairmont office Wi-Fi hot spot can be accessed in the parking on the right side of the building, and the Raeford hot spots can be accessed in the lot to the front the building.

