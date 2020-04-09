County public schools district to operate to-go meals sites only 3 days a week starting April 20

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s drive-through to-go meals sites will operate only three days a week starting April 20.

The school district will limit operation of the feeding sites to only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, said Gordon Burnette, the school district’s Public Information officer. But, students will have the opportunity to receive additional meals on those days to make up for the meals they would have received on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Our child nutrition staff has worked diligently to ensure students within the district have access to nutritious meals, and even with the reduction in operations, students will receive the same number of meals each week,” Burnett said. “We are averaging over 8,000 daily meals served. As the COVID-19 crisis continues, we have made this decision to operate three days a week in order to keep our staff and our students healthy and safe.”

Students will not be able to get meals at the drive-through sites starting Monday and through April 17 because of the spring break holiday.

The sites were created as a result of Gov. Roy Cooper’s order that closed all North Carolina’s K-12 public schools for two weeks starting on March 16. On March 23 Cooper extended the closure period until May 15.

The county school district’s feeding sites are located at Fairmont, Lumberton, Purnell, Red Springs and St. Pauls high schools; Lumberton Junior High School; and Long Branch, Southside-Ashpole and R.B. Dean/Townsend elementary schools. Through the program, a free lunch and the next day’s breakfast are provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to students ages 18 and younger for as long as schools are closed.

Remote learning activities for students in Robeson County’s public schools also will not take place during the spring break holiday. The only exceptions to that may be for students enrolled in courses through dual enrollment, Robeson Community College’s Career and College Promise, or the North Carolina Virtual Public School.

“As COVID-19 has forced the Public Schools of Robeson County to adapt to a remote learning platform, our teachers and students have worked tirelessly to establish some sense of academic normalcy,” Burnette said. “During this unprecedented time, we encourage our PSRC community to stay safe and use spring break as a time to focus on their mental and physical well-being.”

Staff report