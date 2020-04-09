The collection of blood falls victim to COVID-19

LUMBERTON — The collection of blood has proven not to be immune to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southeastern Health Laboratory Services announced Wednesday it will move its blood collection services to a drive-through site beginning Tuesday “for the safety and convenience of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.”according to Southeastern Health.
The site will be located at 202 West 27th St. in Lumberton, beside the Southeastern Regional Medical Center parking deck. Directional signage will be posted. Hours of operation will be Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
However, the Southeastern Regional Medical Center Laboratory will continue to draw blood for outpatient scheduled appointments and Southeastern Express Lab Pembroke will remain open, according to Southeastern Health. All other blood draws will be redirected to the drive-through site.
Even the American Red Cross has been forced by the new coronavirus to alter its blood donation procedures. The relief agency is asking individuals to postpone their donation for 28 days following travel to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, Italy and South Korea, or after diagnosis of COVID-19 or after having contact with a person who has the virus or is suspected to have it.
“As the situation evolves, the Red Cross will continue to evaluate all emerging risks in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry partners to determine if additional intervention strategies are needed,” according to a Red Cross statement.
However, the Red Cross urges eligible donors to donate blood, platelets, or AB Elite plasma. Eligible donors include people who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation – and who meet other eligibility requirements.
At each blood drive or donation center, Red Cross employees will follow thorough safety protocols. Among the protocols are wearing gloves and changing them often, wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection, using sterile collection sets for every donation, preparing the arm for donation with aseptic scrub, and conducting donor mini-physicals to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation.
Other safety protocols have been enacted to ensure the safety of donors. They include the enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment; providing hand sanitizer for use before entering and throughout the donation appointment; temperature checks before donors can enter a blood drive or donation center; and following social distancing practices between donors, including donor beds, and waiting and refreshment areas.
During the pandemic, blankets typically used by platelet, Power Red and AB Elite donors at Red Cross blood donation centers will be laundered after each use, which may limit the availability. Donors are encouraged to bring their own blankets, but electric blankets and heating pads are not permitted.
The Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 and may be able to donate plasma to help patients with serious, patients with life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or patients judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease.
“People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients seriously ill with COVID-19,” according to the Red Cross.