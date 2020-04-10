St. Pauls commissioners learn police department to receive canine officers soon

April 9, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
St. Pauls Town Clerk Debra McNeill administers the oath to St. Pauls Police Officer Dwight Atkinson on Thursday while his wife, Amanda, stands by him during a swearing-in ceremony at the town’s Board of Commissioners meeting in the Town Hall courtroom. Atkinson joined the police force in March.
St. Pauls Town Clerk Debra McNeill administers the oath to St. Pauls Police Officer Cole Hill on Thursday while Chief Steve Dollinger stands by during a swearing-in ceremony at the town’s Board of Commissioners meeting in the Town Hall courtroom. Hill joined the police force in February.

ST. PAULS — The Board of Commissioners heard Thursday that the town’s police department soon will have two canine officers.

Police Chief Steve Dollinger presented this news to the commissioners during a meeting that took place in the courtroom in Town Hall. Thursday’s meeting was in the courtroom rather than the smaller board conference room in the town administrative building to observe social distancing regulations regarding COVID-19.

The two male Belgian Malinois puppies are about 3 weeks old, and will be donated to the department in five weeks by Katherine Floyd, Robeson County’s animal cruelty investigator, Dollinger said. The puppies come from a litter of a dog that was seized in the January rescue of 40 starving dogs found at locations in St. Pauls and Lumberton.

The dogs will receive training on narcotics and tracking, free of charge to the department, Dollinger said.

In other good news, the Emergency Watershed Project to clear Gumbo Branch of debris is moving forward, Town Administrator Rodney Johnson said.

“It all appears to be in order,” he said.

The project, which has an estimated cost of more than $208,000, will begin in April 2021, he said.

The town administrator also said he expects to have bid documents by the end of this April for the drainage system project that will extend from Interstate 95 past North Wilkinson Drive. The project design phase, being worked on by McGill Associates, is 95% complete.

The police chief also told the commissioners Thursday that the department has applied for Law Enforcement Support Office training. The training program also provides law enforcement agencies with free equipment, according to departmental needs.

Equipment includes office supplies, clothing, laptops or vehicles, Dollinger said. The St. Pauls Fire Department and Public Works Department can also qualify for equipment.

“The only thing we need to do is keep track of them on the audit,” Dollinger said.

The Defense Logistics Agency Support Office allows departments to receive excess U.S. Department of Defense property or equipment, according to its website.

Also on Thursday, Cole Hill and Dwight Atkinson were sworn in as St. Pauls police officers. Hill joined the department on Feb. 27, and Atkinson on March 18.

Officer Bradley Rountree was promoted to detective.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_swearingin1.jpg

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_swearingin2.jpg

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

