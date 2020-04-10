St. Pauls commissioners learn police department to receive canine officers soon

LUMBERTON — Robeson County government leaders wants elderly residents, particularly those who don’t have internet access, to be aware of resources and updates available within the county in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

“Robeson County local government understands that we are all navigating rapid changes surrounding COVID-19,” said Lance Herndon, Robeson County Board of Commissioners chairman. “Our offices are still providing governmental services to all Robesonians.”

All county offices will remain open but residents are encouraged to pay bills online or utilize drive-through windows when available. Water bills can be paid by going to the county’s website at www.co.robeson.nc.us or by calling 910-671-3478.

Although Gov. Roy Cooper placed the state under an emergency stay-at-home order the county is not under curfew. Residents are urged to leave their homes only for such essential activities as grocery shopping, going to the pharmacy, visiting the doctor or reporting to work at essential jobs.

SEATS will continue providing transportation to Robeson County residents for medical and general purposes until otherwise notified. SEATS has modified routes to prevent passengers from sitting in close proximity to each other. Staff and drivers will sanitize and disinfect buses after each route to prevent the spread of germs.

The Robeson County License Plate Agency will close daily Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. until further notice. If anyone has already has bought a vehicle registration online and has yet to receive it, call 919-715-7000.

There are several hotlines available to assist with other needs.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19, dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service provided by the United Way of North Carolina. Families and individuals can call to obtain free and confidential information on health and human services, and resources within their community. COVID-19 updates via text are also available by texting COVIDNC to 898211.

According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as of Friday, there were 3,908 confirmed cases in North Carolina, 74 deaths, 57,645 who had been tested and 423 people hospitalized. There had been seven cases reported in Robeson County and no deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is providing financial assistance to help essential workers afford child care and bonuses to child care teachers and staff who provide care during the COVID-19 crisis. Care options are available in licensed child care facilities for children from infants through age 12. Essential workers who need child care can call 1-888-600-1685 for local options.

Families who need food assistance can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find free meal sites near them.

Current Food and Nutrition Services recipients in North Carolina will be receiving increased benefits in order to help them access food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCDHHS is temporarily increasing Food and Nutrition Services benefits for April. All families that receive FNS will receive the maximum amount allowed for April for their household size. To check availability of benefits call 1-888-622-7328 or visit www.ebtedge.com and click on More Information under EBT Cardholders. Recipients will continue to receive their regular benefits and should be aware they will receive two separate payments April.

The Internal Revenue Service will soon be issuing economic impact payments to every eligible American. Individuals who do not normally file because they do not have enough income that requires them to file, including homeless, certain seniors and some limited English-proficient individuals, are encouraged to provide information to the IRS to get their Economic Impact Payment.

The Department of the Treasury announced on April 1 that Social Security retirement, disability and survivors beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an economic impact payment. The IRS will use SSA-1099 information they already have to automatically generate $1,200 economic impact payments to eligible Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.

Treasury, not Social Security, will make automatic payments to Social Security beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will receive these payments by direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their Social Security benefits.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is warning senior citizens not to fall victim to a door-to-door scam related to COVID-19. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said there are scammers going door to door offering coronavirus testing kits in exchange for money in Robeson and surrounding counties.

According to information from the Senior Medicare Patrol, seniors should never give out personal information, such as Medicare or Social Security numbers, over the phone to unsolicited callers. Information also should never be shared through emails, home visits, or at booths at health fairs or other public venues.

Seniors should also carefully review their Medicare Summary Notice or Explanation of Benefits to identify any errors or claims for services not received, according to the website.

Scams should be reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program at 855-408-1212.

For additional information, the county office can be contacted by calling 910-671-3000.

”You can also follow us on our website and social media pages for the most accurate information concerning COVID-19 in Robeson County,” Herndon said. “Just know our world is shifting in an unprecedented way but we are shifting together. We are in this together.”

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer