Sheriff’s Office searches for St. Pauls man believed to have dumped 13 tons of debris in a roadway

LUMBERTON — The dumping of 13 tons of debris on a roadway has the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office looking for a St. Pauls man.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Jeramey Lee Chavis, of the 2600 block of N.C. 20 East. Chavis has been accused of felony littering after materials left from a roofing job were dumped in the roadway at U.S. 301 North and McRainey Road near St. Pauls.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Chavis, should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 and ask to speak with Detective Matt Lassiter.

“Mr. Chavis is aware of our attempts to locate him, so we ask that he simply comes forward,” a Sheriff’s Office statement reads in part.

More details about the dumping incident could not be obtained from the Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County Environmental Division investigators are assisting in the investigation.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

