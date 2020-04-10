Crime report

Mary Rust, of Brookgreen Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her purse from her home.

Jeremy Richardson, of Dunlevie Road in Allenhurst Georgia, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the Hurricane Car Wash, located at 4445 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, and stole a pressure washer and lawn trimmer.