Comments show area residents handling stay-at-home mandate differently

LUMBERTON — Local residents are speaking about how they are handling the stay-at-home order handed down by Gov. Roy Cooper on March 27.

The following are comments from The Robesonian’s Facebook page. They are published as posted.

People who are struggling

Linda Maynor Oxendine: Shopping was therapy. Needless to say I miss shopping, bad, really bad. I live in Lumberton. Despite I’m still active it’s difficult some days to walk outside. It’s like I have very little energy or desire to do chores around home like gardening and related activities that once were the highlight of evenings and weekends.

~~~

Gene Deaton: I’m a 70yr old man living on 7th St. in Lumberton in an Apt. Complex. Due to major health problems I don’t get out much and really not able to do much. My uncle takes me to grocery store to get a few things. Hardly ever does anyone come by to see how I’m doing. I’m trying to make my small SS check last but I had money stole from me so things are tight. I’m more concerned about others than I am about myself.

~~~

Alisa Bryant: I live on 211 Allenton area in Lumberton. My life has changed completely. I am a hairdresser that’s been put out of work. I have worked for 30 years in my shop. There’s only some much cleaning you can do. I am so ready to get back to doing hair and socializing again.

~~~

Ashley Marie Strickland: I stay in Pembroke but a teacher assistant in Fairmont. I miss my babies and my coworkers. I worry about them and hope we can return to school. E-learning is stressful and makes me want to throw my laptop out the window at times. I miss family gatherings on Sundays and taking weekly trips to Walmart for no reason. My kids and I spend a lot more time outside playing and enjoying nature during this time. Just pray that things become “normal” again soon.

~~~

People who are making the most

Jan Monroe: I live in the Godwin Heights neighborhood. Since I have been laid off trying to stay busy. Doing some projects around the house that I had bought supplies back last year and seemed to never get done due to work or traveling. Been making mask for different ones free of charge with materials I already had on hand. I guess the God knew I would have a purpose for all that material I could never resist buying. Next project will be a quilt for my grandson’s birthday at the end of the month. As above thankful I already had all the materials on hand. With money tight right now I am thankful to be able to accomplish all these goals with no expenses added. I am hoping the habit of making do with what I have on hand continues. Even through this darkness I pray we all come out on the other side with an appreciation of thankfulness and less emphasis on material things.

~~~

Connie Wingerter: I live in the Littlefield area of Robeson County. We do a lot of playing outside and yard work. I’ve also got most of my closets cleaned out. We also have lots of movie nights and game nights and have been baking a lot of cookies.

Thank you to all essential personnel especially those on the front line.

~~~

Claudia Ellis: We are working on school work and spending lots of family time. We keep outings to a minimum and have outside time daily. We also take time out of our day to read scriptures and listen to music to stay encouraged.

~~~

Kris Carter: I drunk a fifth of Jack by 1 pm yesterday that’s how I’m doing. Cheers

Essential workers

Tina Emanuel Gooding: I’m a Respiratory Therapist. Blessed to be saving lives. Struggling to pay last year’s property taxes after suffering major losses from Hurricane Florence.

~~~

Tammy Bradley: I’m a nurse (Pediatrics Nurse at Southeastern) so I’m working every day, but I live with my mom who is 83 so my sister in SC took her to her house to minimize the chance of me Passing something to her. I miss her!! I know it’s what needs to be done right now though.

~~~

Renada McGirt Wesson: Not much change if you’re essential in healthcare!!! I’m just more cautious when I’m out in public buying my essential items!!! My kids are stuck at home safe and sound with my parent while I’m working!!! Once I’m home from work then comes school work then I play the teacher role!!!

~~~

Darek Hunt: As a Financial Advisor here in Lumberton, we are practicing social distancing to a new degree. The office is closed to clients and visitors, but video communication is up 600%

Many more people especially seniors using FaceTime and Skype to communicate for quarterly meetings and just daily updates. It has helped new clients review their portfolios and we are able to see facial expressions which is critical to knowing a client understands what we are saying as well as how comfortable they are with recommendations.