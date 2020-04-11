Pet of the week

April 10, 2020 robesonian News 0
Fern is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. The mother of four kittens, who also are available for adoption, is believed to be a tiger stripped and Ocicat mix. Fern is about 1 year old, weighs about 8 pounds, up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and spayed. She is friendly, playful and has an affectionate personality. Fern’s adoption fee is $50 and ID is CF1907004. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Fern is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. The mother of four kittens, who also are available for adoption, is believed to be a tiger stripped and Ocicat mix. Fern is about 1 year old, weighs about 8 pounds, up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and spayed. She is friendly, playful and has an affectionate personality. Fern’s adoption fee is $50 and ID is CF1907004. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Fern is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. The mother of four kittens, who also are available for adoption, is believed to be a tiger stripped and Ocicat mix. Fern is about 1 year old, weighs about 8 pounds, up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and spayed. She is friendly, playful and has an affectionate personality. Fern’s adoption fee is $50 and ID is CF1907004. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_POW-Fern.jpgFern is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. The mother of four kittens, who also are available for adoption, is believed to be a tiger stripped and Ocicat mix. Fern is about 1 year old, weighs about 8 pounds, up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and spayed. She is friendly, playful and has an affectionate personality. Fern’s adoption fee is $50 and ID is CF1907004. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.