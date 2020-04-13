Number of Robeson County residents with COVID-19 now at 11

April 13, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The number of Robeson County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 jumped to 11 on Monday.

The county Department of Public Health reported three new cases on Monday.

The ninth case involves a person, whose name is not being released, who tested positive while at a local hospital, and remains hospitalized. Patient number nine has a travel history, which may have resulted in the exposure. The patient falls within the 50- to 64-year-old range.

Patients 10 and 11, also not identified, also tested positive at a local hospital, according to the Health Department.

The 10th patient is in his 70s and remains hospitalized where he was tested. The 11th patient is a female in her 40s who remains hospitalized where she was tested.

No history on either patient was made available.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

Staff report