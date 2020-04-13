St. Pauls police seek help identifying man

By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of larceny and communicating threats at a local gasoline station.

A man stole a case of beer and threatened a store clerk about 6:20 p.m. Friday at the Happy Mart #5 convenience store on U.S. 301 in St. Pauls, according to the police department.

The man is described as a black male with long dreadlocks and a goatee, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds, Detective Bradley Rountree said. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt.

No description of the man’s vehicle was provided.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155. Callers can remain anonymous.

