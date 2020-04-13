Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Azier-Di Oxendine, Norment Road, Lumberton; Helen Locklear, Addie Drive, Rowland; Ricky Ransom, Odum Road, Lumberton; Daren Bastidas, South Creek Road, Orrum; Tywanda Wilson, Thomas Drive, Lumberton; Dixie Oxendine, Hezekiah Road, Pembroke; James Stewart, Quail Run Road, Lumberton; Sara Alegria, Morgan J Road, Shannon; James Oxendine, Timber Oak Drive, Pembroke; Susan Hardin, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Earline Locklear, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; and Melissa Fahrman, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Elwood Deese, Genes Road, Pembroke; Town of Fairmont, Norment Road, Lumberton; Clarence Lowry, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; Bobby Hodge, Harrington Road, Fairmont; Jennifer Locklear, Shannon Road, Lumberton; Harry Cooper, Trevor Drive, Lumberton; Roy Quick, Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton; Charlie McNair, Glasgow Drive, Lumberton; Jeremy Baldwin, Coward Drive, Fairmont; James McMillian, U.S. 301 North, Parkton; Faron Cole, N.C. 83, Maxton; Darren Cummings, Apple Road, Maxton; Jessica Oxendine, Milton Drive, Maxton; and Alford Efird, Mount Baldy Road, Parkton.

Shane Chavis reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a robbery that occurred on Shannon Road in Shannon.

Jason Chavis reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by gunpoint that occurred on Melinda Road in Maxton.

Gatlin Hardin reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim an assault by someone armed with a weapon that occurred on Indian Heritage Road in Lumberton.