COVID-19 cases in Robeson County jump to 11 in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — The number of Robeson County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 jumped from eight to 11 on Monday, according to the county Department of Public Health.
The ninth case involves a person, whose name is not being released, who tested positive Monday while at a local hospital, and remains hospitalized. Patient number nine has a travel history, which may have resulted in the exposure. The patient falls within the 50- to 64-year-old range.
Patients 10 and 11, also not identified, also tested positive at a local hospital on Monday, according to the Health Department.
The 10th patient is in his 70s and remains hospitalized where he was tested. The 11th patient is a female in her 40s who remains hospitalized where she was tested.
No history on either patient was made available.
The eighth case was reported Sunday afternoon.
According to Smith, patient eight is a male that falls between the 50- to 64-year-old range, according to Bill Smith, county Health Department director. Patient eight tested positive at an out-of-county hospital and is hospitalized outside of the county, according to Smith.
The seventh Robeson County resident tested positive Wednesday in a neighboring state, according to county officials. The names of the patient and the state have not been released.
The sixth patient, a middle-aged person with no travel history, tested positive April 7 at a local hospital, according to the county Department of Public Health. This person’s infection was confirmed after the patient was tested a local hospital, which was not identified by the Health Department.
The fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Robeson County, which was reported April 6, involves an older person with a travel history. The fourth county case also was reported Monday, and the patient is an elderly resident with no travel history.
The third coronavirus patient is an older person who visited family members in New Jersey beginning in February and was hospitalized in that state.
The first two cases in the county were linked by exposure, according to the county Health Department. The second case was reported March 24, and the patient was said to have been in close contact with the first county resident to test positive. The first case was reported the weekend before. This person had traveled recently to Washington, D.C., and developed symptoms on March 12.
As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there were 4,816 positive cases from the 63,388 tests administered in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 86 deaths and 313 patients remain hospitalized.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration , or OSHA, issued an alert listing safety tips employers can follow to help protect package delivery workers from exposure to coronavirus in a news release on Monday.
The release lists safety measures employers can implement to protect employees in the package delivery industry, such as flexible work hours when feasible. Delivery workers also can minimize interactions between themselves and customers by leaving deliveries at loading docks, doorsteps or other locations that do not require person-to-person exposures.
To help promote personal hygiene if workers do not have access to soap and water for hand washing, alcohol-based hand rubs containing at least 60% alcohol should be provided. Also disinfectants and disposable towels workers can use to clean work surfaces, including vehicle interiors, should be made available.
Allowing workers to wear masks over their nose and mouth is another measure to prevent them from spreading the virus.