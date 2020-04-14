Rowland leaders postpone today’s Board of Commissioners meeting

By: Staff report

ROWLAND — The Board of Commissioners here has postponed its regular monthly meeting scheduled for at 6:30 p.m. today.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 21 at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

The public notice, directed by the mayor and commissioners, states the decision was made “due to concern for the safety and health issues of the citizens of Rowland.”

The town’s workshop meeting for the month of April has been cancelled.

