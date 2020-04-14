Crime report

April 14, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Donald Locklear, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Greg Oxendine, Sonya Drive, Maxton; John Bell, N.C. 211 West, Lumberton; and Subrina Hunt, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bells Creek Lodging LLC, Fairbluff Road/ N.C. 904, Orrum; Balfour Beatty Construction, U.S. 301 North/ N.C. 71 North, Parkton; Daniel Eachen, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Orson Hunt, Pittman Loop Road, Fairmont; J & A Grocery Store, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; and Grace Locklear, Burch Road, Lumberton.

Bobby Chavis reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone armed with a weapon that occurred on St. Anna Road in Pembroke.