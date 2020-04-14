Rowland begins search for new police chief

By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
ROWLAND — The police chief here is retiring after serving for a little more than 20 years with the department.

“He submitted his letter of resignation last week,” Town Manager David Townsend said Tuesday.

John Reaves’ last day with the Rowland Police Department will be May 1.

Reaves has 30 years of experience in law enforcement that began as a sheriff’s deputy at the Robeson County Sheriff Office in 1990. He joined the Rowland Police Department in December 1998 and was named interim police chief in March 2008. He was given the title police chief in May 2009.

Townsend has worked alongside Reaves since he first began working for the town four years ago.

”It’s been very good working with him as police chief,” Townsend said. “He kept us awfully safe in this little rural town.”

Reaves was patient in dealing with the revolving door of young police officers, the town manager said.

“He had to deal with constantly juggling officers. He trained them and then they’d move on,” Townsend said.

The new chief will be in charge of five full-time officers.

The town has begun the process of searching for a new chief, Townsend said. A job notice has been posted and will be up until May 15. Prospects will then be brought in for interviews.

“The full board (of commissioners) will go through the interview process,” Townsend said.

The job notice lists requirements that include a candidate “must possess and have evidence of excellent leadership and management to include collaborative problem solving and a positive representative of the town to develop a partnership with the community, business leader, civic groups and educators.” Another requirement is a minimum of five years of law enforcement managerial experience. The notice states a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice is preferred.

Townsend said Reaves stipulated that the town hire an interim chief when he leaves.

“The board has not acted on that yet,” Townsend said.

