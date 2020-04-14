Community prepares to pay last respects to teens who died Saturday

RALEIGH — At 5 p.m. Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 retail restrictions went into effect, but local grocery store officials are saying they took action weeks ago to protect customers and employees from the new strain of coronavirus.

In the executive order announced Thursday by Cooper, stores that are still allowed to operate must limit the number of people indoors to no more than 20% of the stated fire capacity — or five people for every 1,000 square feet. They’ll also have to mark spots 6 feet apart at places customers are likely to gather, like checkout lines. And staff will have to clean and sanitize areas frequently.

The penalty for violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

The vice president of Fresh Foods IGA said Monday that the grocery chain had no problem following the new guidelines. There are a total of seven Fresh Foods in Robeson County — four in Lumberton, and one each in St. Pauls, Pembroke and Fairmont.

“We had already implemented 90% of the order,” Veet Brahmbhatt said early Monday.

In addition to adding the customer-spacing markers at registers, the store is providing hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes, and employees are spraying down grocery carts with disinfectant twice a day and letting them sit for 10 minutes before customers can use them. The store also has set up one-way traffic throughout the store aisles.

“We added the one-way traffic so it will be easier to maintain social distancing,” Brahmbhatt said.

Johnny Parker, store manager at the Lumberton location on Roberts Avenue, said he got up extra early to apply the marking tape throughout his store.

“I did this at 5 a.m. this morning,” he said.

In order to protect employees, all of the locations have installed sneeze guards to create a barrier between customers and employees, and has provided employees with face masks.

The most difficult part about the restrictions is limiting the customers while still protecting employees, Brahmbhatt said.

“There are a lot of people coming in and we’re trying to protect our employees,” he said. “This is definitely harder to control.”

Limiting the customers hasn’t been an issue yet, said Richard Ammons, an assistant manager at the Piggly Wiggly in Pembroke.

“It ain’t been a problem yet,” Ammons said. “So far we’ve been fine.”

The store began implementing precautions about two weeks ago to protect customers from COVID-19, he said. The Pembroke location is one of four in the county.

“Our registers and counters are being wiped so many times a day — not every hour, but as much as we can depending on how busy we are,” Ammons said.

Like Fresh Foods, the store also disinfects grocery carts throughout the day, he said.

Larger retail chains, such as Dollar General, which has seven stores with Lumberton addresses alone, has applied similar store policies. Dollar General employees are allowed to wear their own facial coverings as long as disposable masks are appropriately discarded and fabric masks are laundered after each use, according to a statement from the retail chain.

“Our store teams are working diligently to provide customers with a clean, well-stocked shopping experience through enhanced cleaning protocols and additional restocking time. Stores also continue to close one hour earlier each evening,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General CEO.

In the next few weeks, the store will be installing sneeze guards to its locations.

“We will install approximately 40,000 sneeze guards at all checkout registers across our 16,300-plus stores to enhance safety for employees and customers,” Vasos said.

Walmart has probably made the most drastic changes at its stores as it relates to employees. The retail chain recently began administering temperature checks to all employees as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, and asking them basic health screening questions.

“Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary,” John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. and Kath McLay, president and CEO, Sam’s Club, said in a joint statement. “The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.”

This past week, the company began sharing a new framework with employees regarding healthy behaviors at work. Employees are asked to remember three numbers: 6, 20 and 100. Six feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing. Twenty seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water, and 100 is the temperature at which someone should stay home.

The company operates two Supercenters in Robeson County, one in Lumberton and one in Pembroke, and two other Neighborhood Markets, one in Lumberton and one in St. Pauls. It also operates an E-Commerce Center off Interstate 95, near Exit 22 in Lumberton.

IGA’s Parker said it has been a challenge getting customers accustomed to the guidelines, but he hopes it will stick in time.

“It’s been tough getting the customers to listen,” Parker said. “You know they say it takes 28 days for a habit to form.”

Customers on Monday were thankful for the extra precautions.

Patrick Brewer, a store regular, was picking up some items with his daughter Sage when he saw the new markers and other coronavirus guidelines.

“I think they’re doing a great job keeping distance between the customers,” Brewer said.

Tangelina Jones said the changes were not confusing and her shopping experience with her toddler son was not stressful.

“I think it’s going alright,” she said.

A sneeze guard separates Floor End Manager Lindsay Meroney and customer Johnny Parker at the Fresh Foods IGA on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton on Monday. Signs direct customers on Monday to only enter from one direction aisles at the Fresh Foods IGA on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer