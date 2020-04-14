Community prepares to pay last respects to teens who died Saturday

By: Jessica Horne

RED SPRINGS — Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson said Tuesday that two teenagers have died as a result of the bicycle they were riding being struck by a car recently.

Donovan Oxendine, 14, and 13-year-old Aiden Christopher Manning Caldwell died after the bicycle they were riding was hit by a car on Oxendine School Road outside Red Springs on Thursday, according to a report by ABC 15 News. The two were riding a bicycle with no reflectors in an area where there were no street lights.

The teens were airlifted after the accident to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where they died of their injuries on Saturday, said Jamal Campbell, principal of Red Springs High School, where Oxendine was a student.

Campbell took to social media over the weekend to announce Oxendine’s death and to pay tribute to his former student.

“It pains me deeply that I have to announce the loss of one of our students, Donovan Oxendine, a freshmen, passed away Saturday from injuries he sustained on Thursday night,” the message by Campbell reads in part.

“Every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create together at Red Springs High. The loss of any student, grievously wounds us all. Donovan’s love for baseball and infectious positive attitude will be truly missed by all at Red Springs High School,” Campbell wrote.

Campbell said Oxendine was respectful, kind and always willing to lend a hand to teachers.

“He was a very positive, very positive kid,” Campbell said.

The principal encouraged students to seek support from counselors available to the school system.

“Students if they desire, may call starting Monday, the PSRC Hotline 910-474-0401 to speak one of the counselors,” Campbell wrote. “It is our hope when circumstances allow, we as a school will come together to celebrate the life of Donovan.”

Family and friends of Oxendine gathered at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cherokee Chapel Holiness Church to release about 100 lanterns to honor Oxendine on his birthday, Campbell said.

A drive-in graveside service for Oxendine and Caldwell is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Cherokee Chapel Holiness Church, located at 5739 Oxendine School Road in Maxton.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

