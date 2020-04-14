Lumberton Regional Airport in line to get $30,000 in CARES ACT money

LUMBERTON — Lumberton Regional Airport is in line to receive enough money from the latest COVID-19 federal relief package to buy a pickup truck.
The $30,000 going to Robeson County’s airport is part of $238.7 million contained in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and allocated to North Carolina airports to assist continued operations and save workers’ jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.
But, airport Manager Bob Snuck isn’t counting the money yet.
“We don’t know that yet,” said Snuck, who assumed the manager role on Aug. 5, 2019.
Snuck said Tuesday he does know the airport is to receive about $30,000, but he is waiting on confirmation from the North Carolina Bureau of Aviation. That is the agency that will distribute the money.
And $30,000 isn’t alot given the airport’s annual budget is about $1,080,000.
“All that money buys us is a pickup truck,” Snuck said.
What he really wants is money to build a new fuel farm, Snuck said. The current facility for storing aviation gasoline and jet fuel is more than 40 years old.
A new fuel farm is estimated to cost about $1.1 million, he said. The airport recently was awarded a $112,500 grant by the state Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation to pay for the fuel farm engineering study.
“I had to do a lot of crying and begging to get that money,” Snuck said.
The local share of the Division of Aviation grant is $12,500, he said.
“I’m wondering if I could use that $30,000 for that,” Snuck said.
One United States senator from North Carolina praised the allocation of the money.
“North Carolina’s airports have seen a dramatic decrease in passenger travel due to COVID-19. This unprecedented travel reduction has drastically impacted airport revenues putting operations and jobs on the line,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican. “The $238 million in CARES Act funding for North Carolina will help ensure airports across the state have the resources necessary to maintain operations and payroll as we continue to work together to get through this crisis.”
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to information from Tillis’ office. The funds can be used for airport capital expenditures; airport operating expenses, including payroll and utilities; and airport debt payments.
The largest chunk of the CARES Act money coming to N.C. airports, a little more than $135.5 million, is to go to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport.
The CARES Act, which was signed into law by the President Donald Trump on March 27, includes $10 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.
The Act provides money to increase the federal share to 100% for Airport Improvement Program and supplemental discretionary grants already planned for fiscal year 2020, according to the FAA.
“Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances,” the FAA website reads in part.
The FAA plans to make these funds available in April.
