Highway Patrol says no charges filed in wake of teens’ deaths

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — No charges have been filed in the wake of the deaths Saturday of two teenagers involved in a traffic accident on Thursday, according the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Donovan Oxendine, 14, and 13-year-old Aiden Christopher Manning Caldwell died after a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling northwest on Oxendine School Road near Red Springs collided with the rear of the bicycle they were riding, Sgt. J.A. McVicker said Wednesday. There were no reflectors on the bike or street lights on the road.

No charges have been filed against the 32-year-old Red Springs man who was driving the pickup, McVicker said. The name of the driver was not released.

The teens were airlifted after the accident to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where they died of their injuries, said Jamal Campbell, principal of Red Springs High School, where Oxendine was a student.

Family and friends of Oxendine gathered at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cherokee Chapel Holiness Church to release about 100 lanterns to honor Oxendine on his birthday, Campbell said.

A drive-in graveside service for Oxendine and Caldwell is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Cherokee Chapel Holiness Church, located at 5739 Oxendine School Road in Maxton.

