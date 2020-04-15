Crime report

LUMBERTON — A plan to release inmates to slow the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons is being reviewed by Robeson County’s district attorney.

“I’ve been provided the guidance, and we’re looking to see how it may impact us, if any at all,” Matt Scott said.

Part of the review is to determine if any of the inmates will be released in Robeson County, he said.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Monday a plan to release about 500 inmates back into their communities to finish their sentences in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the prison system.

The department is considering the release of inmates who are age 65 and older with underlying health conditions or a release date in 2020, on home leave with a release date in 2020, or on work release with a release date in 2020. Female inmates who are pregnant or age 50 and older with health conditions and a release date in 2020 also qualify for consideration.

Only inmates who have not been convicted of a violent crime will be considered.

The Robeson County Detention Center will not take action to reduce the amount of inmates housed in the jail, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

“As to our detention center, we haven’t taken any huge steps to reduce population but there have been new bonding guidelines put in place by Chief District Court Judge Judith Daniels that have lessened the normal occupancy rate at the detention center,” Wilkins said.

Inmates will be sent to their respective homes or communities, according to their transition plans, said Pamela Walker, NCDPS communications director.

“The actual home plans and locations are not public information by law,” Walker said.

Inmates who will complete their sentences outside a correctional facility are under the supervision of community corrections officers, which includes probation and parole officers or special operations officers, Walker said. Inmates may also have other restrictions, such as wearing electronic monitoring devices, curfews and drug testing.

“There is a list of conditions they must follow to participate. If those conditions are not met, the offender will be returned to a correctional facility to serve the remainder of their active sentence,” Walker said. “Offenders who willfully fail to remain with the limits of their ‘confinement’ in the community may also be charged with escape.”

Inmates who comply with regulations will complete the confinement aspect of their sentences in the community before transitioning to post release, which is a lower level of community supervision, she said.

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice last week transitioned the first individuals who will continue to serve their sentence in the community, according to NCDPS.

“The department has been reviewing all options to protect public safety as well as our employees and those in the state’s custody,” said Erik Hooks, NCDPS secretary. “Many of those options were implemented quickly, providing immediate impact, while others have required more preparation.”

The Public Safety secretary has the authority to allow inmates to serve their sentences outside prison facilities, under the supervision of community corrections officers and/or special operations officers, according to NCDPS.

The department also has awarded time credits, in accordance with its statutory authority, according to NCDPS. The credits allow some inmates to reduce their maximum sentences and be released into the community after completion of the minimum sentence.

More than 300 inmates scheduled for release in April, May or June, were transitioned to post-release supervision in March after completing their minimum sentence, according to NCDPS. Many inmates who were scheduled for release in the spring or early summer already have been discharged or are scheduled for transition in the next few weeks.

A total of 2,200 offenders were released in March, according to NCDPS. There has been a 10% increase of inmates released this year, with more than 6,900 released since January.

The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission also is considering inmates under its authority for release, according to NCDPS. Over the past week, the commission released more than a dozen pregnant inmates.

“This is an ongoing process. We will continue to work diligently to monitor best practices and offender risk, while coordinating any future releases to community supervision, as well as adjusting to this ever-evolving situation to protect our staff, the incarcerated community and the community at large,” said Tim Moose, chief deputy secretary of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.

