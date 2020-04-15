Crime report

April 15, 2020 robesonian News 0

A juvenile reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he or she was injured during an assault by someone armed with a weapon on Rennert Road in Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dionte Tisdale, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; Jodie Berry, Prospect Road, Maxton; Krysita Bryant, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Dewayne Hunt, Norment Road, Lumberton; Megan Pope, West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; Jeremy Blanks, Odum Road, Lumberton; and Belinda Locklear, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Meshel Hunt, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Brayboy’s Laundry Mat & Car Wash, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; and Sterling Page, Midway Road, Maxton.

Cody Bullard reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Oxendine Road in Pembroke.

Jimmy Locklear reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon on N.C. 130 West in Maxton.

Letoria McMillan, of South Seneca Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at her residence and stole a Taurus 709 9mm pistol.

Martha Ajpop, of East Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that a burglary occurred at a residence on East Seventh Street.