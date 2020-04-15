Lumber Bridge man faces charges for theft, threats

By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — A 31-year-old Lumber Bridge man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in St. Pauls.

Michael Baldwin, of Jessica Court in Lumber Bridge, is charged with communicating threats and larceny, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. He was processed and released pending a court date.

Baldwin is accused of stealing a case of beer and threatening a store clerk about 6:20 p.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on U.S. 301, according to the police department. Detective Bradley Rountree conducted a follow-up investigation and made the arrest.

