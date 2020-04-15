Sheriff’s Office makes arrests for two fatal shootings, one case of felony littering

April 15, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Locklear
Chavis

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests this week in the wake of two fatal shootings and a case of felony littering.

A 22-year-old Shannon man was charged Wednesday in relation to a fatal shooting.

Chad Locklear is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death early Wednesday of 16-year-old James M. Jones, also of Shannon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded about 12:46 a.m. to a report of a person shot on the 10900 block of Rennert Road in Shannon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jones was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division.

A 16-year-old juvenile has been charged in the Tuesday shooting of Jimmy Scott Locklear Jr., 30, of Rowland, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The name of the juvenile will not be released because he or she is under the age of 18.

The juvenile was placed in the custody of Cumberland Regional Detention Center in Fayetteville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Tuesday about 11:13 p.m. to the 11400 block of N.C. 130 West in Maxton after a report of a person shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was taken from the scene in a private vehicle before deputies arrived. Locklear died of his injuries before arriving at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Juvenile Divisions and the U.S. Marshals Services Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Jeramey Lee Chavis, 32, of St. Pauls, was charged Wednesday with one count of felony littering.

The charge stems from material left from a roofing job being dumped in the roadway at U.S. 301 North and McRainey Road near St. Pauls.

Chavis was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Chavis was out on bond for unrelated charges when he was arrested for the littering charge.

Anyone with information about the cases should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Locklear
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_C.Locklear1-3.jpgLocklear

Chavis
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Jeramey-Chavis.jpgChavis

Staff report