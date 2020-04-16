Crime report

Tygeriah Bell reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Alamac Village Drive in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Glenda Collins, Lombardy Village Road, St. Pauls; Sheila Blue, South Chicken Road, Rowland; and Travis Locklear, Rennert Road, Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tonya Graham, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; Belinda Locklear, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Coca Cola Bottling Company, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Sheron Moore, Hidden Valley Lane, Rowland; Felicia Hunt, Jason Road, Maxton; Marie Gabriella, Dakota Road, Maxton; and Ray Norton, Odum Road, Lumberton.

Sanford Chavis reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone hit him with a vehicle while he was at a home on East Seventh Street in Lumberton.