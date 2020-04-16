Maxton leaders cancel Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting

April 16, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

MAXTON — The Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday has been cancelled, Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr. said Thursday.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 19 at Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

