Simply East Fund awards Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee a $50,000 grant

April 16, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee has received a $50,000 grant that will allow the coalition to rehire two part-time disaster case managers.

The grant from Simply East Fund was received in March. It is intended to be used to aid the coalition in its efforts to help Hurricane Florence survivors recover, according to Cassandra Campbell, RCDC director.

The grant is a renewal of a grant the RCDRC received during the first round of assistance in 2018, she said. It was used to help the organization move forward with its mission to help county residents affected by disasters.

The Simply East Fund has provided a total of $150,000 to the RCDRC since 2018, Campbell said. The money has been used to help county residents recover from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“With this grant we are able to rehire two part-time disaster case managers and support operations as we evaluate the client needs and move forward with the great work we have been doing,” Campbell said. “We hope to secure more funding to assist survivors on the long road to recovery.”

To make a donation to the coalition, visit rcdrc.com and click donations to make a secure, tax-deductible contribution.

