Fairmont Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday to be held electronically

April 16, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Board of Commissioners here will meet electronically Tuesday via a video conference call.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. A maximum of 100 people can attend the electronic meeting.

People wishing to submit a comment to be read aloud by Town Clerk and Finance Director Jenny Larson during the public comment section of the meeting must submit an email to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Questions in the chat box of Zoom also will be addressed during the meeting.

To join the meeting, people can call 1-312-626-6799 or click on the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82884171986?pwd=aU9lVm1XRllRL2hxYmVJSjR0NTZ0dz09 , enter 82884171986 into the meeting ID section and 050424 in the password section. The link will be posted on the town’s Facebook page.

Staff report