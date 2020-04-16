Restrictions on churches decried

Britt Britt

RALEIGH — A state senator from Lumberton was one of three who on Thursday criticized government restrictions that allow retail stores to operate at limited capacity while prohibiting churches from operating under those same rules.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders permit businesses to allow shoppers inside provided they do not exceed 20% of fire code capacity, the Republican lawmakers say in a joint statement. But those same executive orders prohibit churches of identical square footage from allowing more than 10 people inside.

“I would expect to read these government ‘emergency’ orders in a history book about Mao’s China. But there they are, right on the homepages of North Carolina government. This is unspeakably disturbing,” said Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Lumberton resident and co-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The lawmakers point out that in Raleigh churches are prohibited from distributing communion, handing out literature, and collecting tithes and offerings. But, restaurants are permitted to distribute food and beverage, and retail stores are permitted to accept cash payments.

The governor’s office did not respond before deadline to an email from The Robesonian requesting comment and answers to specific questions.

“Government regulators are targeting churches with different, more restrictive rules than retail businesses. It’s an outrageous overstep of government authority that infringes on basic First Amendment rights. I urge Gov. Cooper to intervene and resolve this local government mess immediately and to relax his restrictions to allow the same occupancy standards for churches as he does for retailers,” said Sen. Warren Daniel, a Burke County Republican and co-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Jim Perry, a Republican from Lenoir, added his voice to the chorus of criticism and spoke of what pastors are saying to him.

“I’m hearing from pastors all over my district about their foundational concern over government restrictions treating their churches differently than commercial establishments,” he said. “I urge Gov. Cooper to change these rules, and fast.”

The Wake County government on Wednesday amended the state-of-emergency order it issued on March 13, an order that was first amended to include further restrictions on March 26. The order amended Wednesday imposes stricter restrictions on places of worship while maintaining “in full force” most of the “restrictions and prohibitions enacted in the March 26, 2020 Proclamation of Emergency Restrictions.”

The order extends Wake County’s stay-home order through April 30 while allowing more retail businesses to operate if they can provide delivery or curbside pickup for customers.

“While we’re making good progress to flatten the COVID-19 curve in our community, we haven’t hit our peak caseload yet, so it’s too early to lift our stay-at-home restrictions,” Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford said in a statement. “However, we understand how challenging this is – particularly for businesses – which is why this extension includes provisions to help the local economy while enabling us to save lives.”

The county reported more than 550 COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Guilford County announced Thursday it will allow its stay-home order to expire, though residents will still be covered under Gov. Cooper’s statewide order with similar provisions. The statewide order remains through the end of April.

Guilford County had 160 cases of the virus as of Thursday.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 10: 45 a.m. Thursday there were 5,465 cases in 93 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Four hundred and fifty-two people were hospitalized and 131 people have died.

In a recent statement about the church-restrictions issue, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said, “Even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers. Thus, government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity.”

State lawmakers blast restrictions placed on churches because of pandemic