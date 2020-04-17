Lumbee Tribal Council OKs distribution of gift cards to members of tribe hurt by pandemic

Eddings Eddings Hunt Hunt

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council approved the distribution of $50 Food Lion gift cards to tribal members negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was unanimously supported by members of the Council who took part in the meeting live streamed via Zoom Video Communications.

The Health and Human Services Committee bought $25,000 in Food Lion gift cards for needy tribe members, using money from the committee’s restricted funds, “due to the hardships created by COVID-19,” said Marshil Locklear, committee chairperson.

Each of the 21 Tribal Council members will gift cards to distribute to tribe members in their districts whom they feel are in need financially because of the new coronavirus, Locklear said.

In another money matter, Council members voted unanimously to amend the tribal budget to add additional money to Disaster Recovery Services. Finance Committee Chairperson Pam Hunt said the amendment was approved by the Finance Committee.

The Disaster Recovery Services Program was created to give aid to Lumbee Tribe members who have been affected by natural disasters. The program assists members of the tribe and their households in providing the necessary repairs to ensure safe and sanitary homes.

“We voted to move more money into the Disaster Recovery Services as more people are eligible for that after being out of work,” Hunt said.

It was not specified Thursday how much additional money was added to the budget.

The Council agreed to support the board of directors of Lumbee Tribal Holdings, Inc. in their decision to establish an 8a company called Construction Management.

Corbin Eddings, chairman of the Economic Development Committee, said the company “shall only be created for the primary purpose of creating economic benefits for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.”

The certification of 8a is granted by the Small Business Association of the United States government. The certification is intended for organizations that are owned and controlled at least 51% by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

Also Thursday, the Council elected Wendy Moore-Graham chairperson of the newly established Agriculture/Natural Resources Subcommittee. The subcommittee is tasked with addressing agricultural issues and issues related to natural resources, such as the Lumber River, that are vital to the tribe’s existence.

Moore-Graham selected Council member Ted Woodell to be vice chairman, and Carvicous Barfield to serve as secretary. Yvonne Dial, Alvin Mercer, Douglas Locklear, Gerald Goolsby, Michael Chavis and Shelley Strickland also volunteered to be on the subcommittee. Moore-Graham welcomed more members to join.

In other business, the Council approved using $1,050 in unrestricted funds for the Economic Development Committee purchase of promotional items for the Lumbee Tribe.

In other tribal news, the Lumbee Regional Development Association announced that this year’s Lumbee Homecoming festival, and all the events that come with it, has been cancelled because of the new coronavirus. The event has been a celebration of tribal heritage and pride for the last 51 years.

The Association’s board of directors and staff released a statement Wednesday which reads in part: “Lumbee Homecoming planning and initial implementation normally begins for LRDA staff in February. State and federal mandates currently in place, and projected to continue, would not allow for typical small, or mass gatherings for Lumbee Homecoming and many other events across the state normally held around the traditional and national July 4th Independence Day celebration.

“The Board of Directors agonized over this decision in extensive debate. No one can predict the future in this COVID-19 season, but LRDA must follow the human safety mandates of the state, federal, and local entities seeking to advise and control human conduct during this national and worldwide health threat. This disease cannot steal our history, heritage, or pride as a people, but we all must, starting at home, do what we can to defeat it for the sake of our youth and especially our most vulnerable, our elders.”

