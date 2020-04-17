LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s district attorney says he hasn’t been notified of prisoners released into the county to serve the remainder of their sentences in “community confinement.”

The N.C. Department of Public Safety announced this past week its plan to release about 500 inmates back into their communities to finish their sentences in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the prison system. But, the order won’t affect the county just yet, District Attorney Matt Scott said.

Robeson County Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd and Scott will be notified by the department if inmates are released into the county, the district attorney said.

“As of right now, we have not been notified,” Scott said Thursday.

The district attorney has told the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys that he wants to be notified if inmates are being released into the county.

“We raised our concerns about being notified, and we were given assurances that we will be notified,” Scott said.

But, that could change because there is no deadline set for DPS to notify local agencies, said Pamela Walker, NCDPS Communications director.

“It is an ongoing process. Community Corrections officials are reaching out as promptly as possible as soon as they are notified of those who will be under the Extended Limits of Confinement in their area,” Walker said.

There are steps victims should take to be sure they are notified, she said. One step is registering in the North Carolina Statewide Automated Victim Assistance and Notification system, or SAVAN.

The notification system allows victims to stay up-to-date on the status of an offender by calling 1-877-627-2826, according to the DPS website. They can also opt to receive updates on changes in status through emails or automated phone calls.

Victims also should keep contact information in the system updated to ensure they will be notified if an offender is released into their community, Walker said.

The department is considering the release of inmates who are age 65 and older with underlying health conditions or a release date in 2020, on home leave with a release date in 2020, or on work release with a release date in 2020, according to DPS. Female inmates who are pregnant or age 50 and older with health conditions and a release date in 2020 also qualify for consideration.

Only inmates who have not been convicted of a violent crime will be considered.

Inmates will be sent to their respective homes or communities, according to their transition plans, Walker said.

Probation and parole officers are in charge of monitoring inmates and determining if inmates are able to return to their homes, Scott said. The officers are employed by DPS.

Released inmates can be monitored by restrictions such as curfews, drug testing and electronic monitoring, Scott said. If inmates fail to comply to restrictions, they can receive more charges, have time added to their sentences and be returned to prison.

One charge noncompliant inmates can face is escape.

“If you’re in on a misdemeanor, it’s a misdemeanor (charge), if you’re in on a felony, it’s a felony charge,” Scott said of the escape charge.

The district attorney said the plan was not a decision made locally, but he would follow the guidelines set forth by the state.

“It’s unprecedented for everybody,” Scott said.

Community confinement should not have a big impact on to the district attorney’s office, Scott said.

If inmates violate confinement orders, prosecution on additional charges could add to the office’s already backlogged court docket, he said. Those violations would be the only impact release of the inmates would have on the District Attorney’s Office.

“Probation is doing the heavy lifting on this,” Scott said.

The district attorney said he is confident that probation and parole officers and local law enforcement agencies will work to keep residents safe if inmates are released into their communities.

“I am confident that all those organizations are working to the best way they can to ensure that citizens of the county are as safe as possible,” Scott said.

Scott https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Matthew-Scott.jpg Scott Walker https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_PamWalker-2.jpg Walker

Jessica Horne Staff writer