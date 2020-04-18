Pet of the week

Tinsel is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. She is a grey and white, female, domestic medium hair adult cat. Tinsel is a friendly and playful cat who will make a great addition to anyone’s family. For more information, contact the Robeson County Animal Shelter by calling 910-865-2200 or visit the shelter at 255 Landfill Road in Saint Pauls. The shelter’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter